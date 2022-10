Why David Foster Doesn't Regret Having a Baby at Age 71

David Foster was all the way in on having another child in his 70s.

The music producer, now 72, and his wife, Katharine McPhee, 38, welcomed their son Rennie, 20 months, in February 2021.

"I haven't regretted a single day of it," he told People, while also admitting having a baby later in life wasn't something he'd considered before. "I've loved every single day."

"It's the standard thing of like, 'Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them,'" he continued. "And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This time around, he noted, "Even though I'm working a lot now, I'll cancel anything just to hang with him. It's just different."

Foster is also the father of five adult daughters from previous relationships — Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.

And with McPhee and Foster as his parents, Rennie already has some rhythm of his own.

PHOTOS: Katharine McPhee & David Foster: Romance Rewind

Back in August, Foster shared a clip of Rennie tapping away on an electronic drum pad with his very own wooden drum sticks. David captioned the Instagram post, "Is this normal for a 17-month-old?"

Erin Foster commented, "The musician gene has finally been passed down. I'm still waiting for mine to kick in."

Despite his success, Foster would rather see his son follow a different career path. "I'd rather he have a tennis racket in his hand than a drumstick to tell you the truth," he told People. "But anyway, if he ends up being a drummer, that would be great too."