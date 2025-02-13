When do Beyoncé tickets go on sale?: What to know about the ‘Cowboy Carter Tour'

Beyoncé fans have a busy couple days on hand this week as tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour go on sale in support of the Grammy-winning album.

Following on the heels of her recent Grammy win and a performance on Netflix during halftime of a Christmas Day NFL game, the music superstar will head out on tour behind her eighth-studio album and first country album, "Cowboy Carter."

Here's what to know about the presales and general public onsale:

When is the BeyHive presale?

For the originally released dates, the BeyHive presale began on Feb. 11. But for a newly added date, May 29, at MetLife Stadium, the presale will begin Feb. 13 and run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time.

Other presales took place this week for some Verizon and Citi customers.

When is the Beyoncé presale?

There is an artist presale available for fans who signed up in advance. Fans should then have received an email the day before the presales with a link.

For artist presales through Ticketmaster, you won't need a code, just join the waiting room 30 minutes before the start of the sale.

For artist presales hosted by other ticketing sites, other than Ticketmaster, you should receive a code and a link to the presale the day before. Fans are encouraged to make sure to create an account for the site ahead of time.

The artist presale will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13 starting at 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. local time, except for the newly added Los Angeles and East Rutherford dates, when the sale will start at 2 p.m. local time. According to Live Nation, fans who previously registered for the artist onsale, they will be able to participate in the presale for the new dates.

When do Beyoncé tickets go on sale?

The general public Beyoncé on sale date is Friday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. local time. For the newly added dates of May 9 in Los Angeles and May 29 in East Rutherford, the onsale time will be 2 p.m. local time.

Fans can purchase four tickets during the presale and eight during the general onsale.

Full details can be found at Beyoncé's official site here.

Fans should verify the onsale date and time on the related ticket site for shows they are interested in ahead of time since times can vary based on ticketing site, location, etc.

Ticketmaster has set up a live blog to track updates on ticket sales here.

Beyoncé tour dates - See the full list

April 28 - Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

May 1 - Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

May 4 - Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

May 7 - Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

May 9 - Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

May 15 - Chicago - Soldier Field

May 17 - Chicago - Soldier Field

May 18 - Chicago - Soldier Field

May 22 - New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

May 24 - New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

May 25 - New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

May 28 - New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

May 29 - New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

June 5 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 7 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19 - Paris - Stade de Francce

June 21 - Paris - Stade de France

June 22 - Paris - Stade de France

June 28 - Houston - NRG Stadium

June 29 - Houston - NRG Stadium

July 4 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

July 7 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

July 10 - Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 11 - Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 13 - Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Getty Images HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)