Television

‘Wheel of Fortune' co-host Vanna White gives update on relationship with Pat Sajak

"Wheel of Fortune" cohost Vanna White shared where she stands with former costar Pat Sajak after his departure from the game show in 2024.

By Lindsay Weinberg | E! Online

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

You'll be spinning over this update.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

With Vanna White no longer working with Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" following his exit last season, the longtime host revealed where they stand today.

“I still see him!” White, 68, told TV Insider in an interview published April 24. “We’re friends. We have dinner! Yeah, he’s still in my life.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s like slipping into something very comfortable,” she explained of their friendship. “I mean that in the best possible way. It’s just comfortable."

In fact, the pair are so close that White confessed it was difficult for her to wrap her mind around his departure.

“It was sad for me in a way because [at the time] I didn’t know what the future held,” she shared. “It was ending an unbelievable era!”

Entertainment News

Movies 4 hours ago

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' casts Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak and Mckenna Grace

Kennedy Center 13 hours ago

World Pride events pulled from Kennedy Center for LGBTQ+ safety

PHOTOS Vanna White Through the Years

But you don't need to buy a vowel to get her true thoughts on her new co-star Ryan Seacrest.

“Ryan did his homework,” she noted. “He rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed. He also said to me, ‘I am not replacing Pat Sajak because no one could—ever. I am just stepping in.’ That made me feel good because, as Ryan said, he’s just stepping in—he’s not trying to prove anything.”

And regardless of who her cohost is, White knows she has a pretty sweet gig.

“We film about 34 days a year,” she admitted on Elvis Duran’s "Morning Show" last month. “That’s it. But [we film] six shows a day. Come on, you could feel bad for me.”

When she was told that means she gets 331 days off work per year, White quipped, “I’ve never looked at it like that.”

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Television
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us