Wendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility for ‘Health Issues'

Wendy Williams is taking some take to care for her health.

In a statement to E! News, the TV host's publicist shared that Wendy has entered "a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues." The move comes a month after Williams' former manager and colleagues spoke out to The Hollywood Reporter about the working conditions at "The Wendy Williams Show" in its final months.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" the statement continued. "Ms.Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world."

Williams' publicist concluded their statement by asking for "prayers and well wishes during this time."

"The Wendy Williams Show" Insiders Share New Details About the Host's Exit

In Sept. 2021, the talk show shared in an Instagram post that Williams was dealing with "ongoing medical issues" that kept her away from fulfilling her hosting duties.

The TV personality also faced a legal battle against Wells Fargo. According to a signed affidavit Williams submitted to the New York State Supreme Court in February obtained by E! News, she claimed Wells Fargo had denied her access to her financial assets and statements due to allegations that she's "of unsound mind."

She also alleged that in doing so, Wells Fargo had caused "imminent and irreparable financial harm to myself, my family, and my business."

For the series finale of "The Wendy Williams Show" on June 17, Williams remained absent with Sherri Shepherd filling in as host.

"If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk with her unique take on 'Hot Topics,' her one-of-a-kind celebrity interviews, the signature 'Ask Wendy' segments and, of course, her famous, 'How you doin'?'" Shepard said during the last episode. "And I want to say, Miss Wendy, you are an icon and you are loved by so many. So many."