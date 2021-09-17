There's a new recipe trending on TikTok — and it's not chaffles or twisted bacon.

Fans of the hit Apple TV show "Ted Lasso" are making the series' iconic biscuits in their own kitchens, and the result is a buttery delight.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the show, Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from the Midwest hired to coach a pro soccer team in England despite knowing nothing about soccer, tries to win over the team's owner, Rebecca Welton, by making his famous biscuit recipe.

What are biscuits in the U.K. are actually cookies in the U.S., and Ted's shortbread cookies become a recurring theme in the series, which recently became the most Emmy-nominated freshman series ever with more than 20 nominations.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso in the series, recently appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna alongside fellow stars Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein to talk about season two of the show.

"We heard the real cookies are not that appetizing?" Jenna asked the cast.

Hannah Waddington, who plays team owner Rebecca in the show, admitted she wasn't always a fan.

"I will be kind and say they are significantly better this season," she said.

But the TikTok community seems to disagree with Waddington's dislike of the biscuits.

"My wife wanted me to make her the 'Ted Lasso' biscuits, so I did," shares one user, who simply says, "Mmm," after tasting them.

"Bonus points if you put them in a pink box and enjoy," says another, who packages up their biscuits in the same way Sudeikis' character does on the show.

Though Ted does not give away the secrets to his famous biscuits in the show, Apple TV shared the official recipe with TODAY Food, so I tried making them myself.

The recipe was simple: The only ingredients are flour, butter, powdered sugar and salt. Everything was easy to mix and, after spreading the batter into a square pan and refrigerating it for 30 minutes, I pre-sliced each bar according to the recipe instructions and put the pan into a 300 F oven.

Using my 8-by-8-inch pan, the bars took a little longer than the suggested bake time of 45 to 60 minutes to cook completely through, as the batter was a bit thicker than it would have been had I used a larger pan.

After about 75 minutes, the biscuits were ready. Eating them warm from the oven was absolute heaven, with flavors of butter and sugar melting together in perfect shortbread cookie form. They were light and airy and melted in my mouth, just like a proper biscuit should.

Want to try your own Ted Lasso biscuits at home? Here's Apple TV's official recipe:

Ted Lasso's Biscuits

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoons coarse salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup confectioners' sugar

Preparation

Preheat oven to 300 F. Sift flour and salt, mix into bowl and set aside. Mix butter on high speed until fluffy (3 to 5 minutes). Gradually add sugar slowly, continuing to mix until pale and fluffy. Add flour all at once and mix until combined. Butter a square pan. Pat and roll shortbread into pan no more than 1/2-inch thick. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Cut into squares. Bake until golden and make sure the middle is firm, approximate bake time 45 to 60 minutes. Cool completely.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: