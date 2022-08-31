Oh bother.

It looks like our favorite bear is back in a very dark and twisted way. Jagged Edge Productions just dropped their trailer for "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" and we have some major questions.

The indie horror movie, which is set to be released later this year, retells Walt Disney Pictures' "Winnie the Pooh," turning our sweet childhood characters into murderous maniacs.

The trailer opens with Christopher Robins, played by Nikolai Leon, coming back home from college, only to find his old pals, Winnie (Craig Davis Dowsett) and Piglet, (Chris Cordell) have become feral after being abandoned. The two animals are seen on a killing spree, preying on humans that pass through the forest.

Due to copyright issues, we won't see familiar faces such as Tigger or Eeyore. However, at one point in the trailer, we notice a sad ode to our beloved donkey, with a grave marked "Eeyore RIP".

A distraught Christopher can be heard shouting to his old companion, "We used to be friends! Why are you doing this? I never would have left you- I swear!"

Director Rhys Waterfield teased to Variety, "Christopher Robins is pulled away from them, and he's not given them food, it's made Pooh and Piglet's life quite difficult. Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral."

Waterfield also detailed the filming process, revealing that the movie was shot over a 10-day period near the Ashdown Forest in England.

"When you try and do a film like this, and it's a really wacky concept, it's very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it's just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid," Waterfield said. "And we wanted to go between the two."

It seems like there are some friendship issues that a pot of honey just can't solve.