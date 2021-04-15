Adam Perkins

Vine Star Adam Perkins, Known for ‘Welcome to Chili's' Video, Dead at 24

Adam Perkins, who went viral on Vine for his "Welcome to Chili's" and other videos, died on Sunday

By Elyse Dupre

Vine iPhone mobile app icon
Hoch Zwei/Corbis via Getty Images

Millennials who grew up on Vine are mourning the loss of one of their own: Adam Perkins.

The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to E! News the social media star, who garnered thousands of followers with his "Welcome to Chili's" and other viral clips, died on Sunday at the age of 24. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Adam's twin brother, Patrick Perkins, took to Instagram to share his heartbreak.

"I can't even really put into words what this loss means for me," he wrote. "I'm often asked the question, 'What's it like to be a twin?' And my response is usually, 'What's it like to NOT be a twin?' Being a twin is a very central part of my identity. It's all I've known. And I'm struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. My best friend."

Alongside a series of photos and videos of Adam, Patrick wrote, "RIP to the legend" and thanked fans for their support.

"In this time of mourning, I am comforted to know how many people he has touched. The kindest human in the world," he wrote. "Thank you all for your kindness and understanding. It makes me feel loved."

Patrick released a limited edition of his brother's 2018 album "Latch Relay" to honor him. He called it a "masterpiece from a genius far beyond his time."

In 2015, Perkins went viral for his "Welcome to Chili's" video. Though Vine shut down in 2016, Perkins went on to study music composition at New York University and described himself as a "composer, musician, spreadsheet wizkid," according to his Instagram.

"Remember Adam from Vine?" he wrote in an Instagram post on March 21. "He's 24 now and a business analyst working in data. Feel old yet? Copying Packie because we're twins and supposed to do that."

