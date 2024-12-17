‘Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy breaks silence on domestic violence arrest

Originally appeared on E! Online

James Kennedy says he’s changing his ways.

After the "Vanderpump Rules" star was arrested Dec. 10 and booked for misdemeanor domestic violence, he broke his silence on his personal troubles.

"I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life," he wrote on his Instagram Story Dec. 17. "I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for loved ones."

Kennedy — who has been dating Ally Lewber for two years—shared that he believes the road ahead will be difficult.

"Navigating challenging moments is not easy," the 32-year-old added, "but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me."

The Burbank Police Department was called to a local home around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 after someone reported that Kennedy was in an argument with an unnamed woman. A woman inside the house stated that "her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground," according to an arrest log obtained by E! News.

Kennedy was taken into custody for misdemeanor domestic violence and eventually posted bail of $20,000, before returning to work four days later at The Rave Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisc.

As for Lewber, she stepped out the day after Kennedy's arrest to host a holiday party for fashion brand Windsor at the Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old later spoke out on the ordeal to thank fans for expressing their support.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 14. "I'm okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."