Usher shares why he was ‘born' to be a father

Usher has "got it bad" for his four kids.

Between his Las Vegas residency and his upcoming Super Bowl performance, this Grammy-winning artist will soon be busier than ever...but he always makes time for his family.

"I was born to do what I'm doing as a dad," Usher said in a 2012 episode of Oprah's Next Chapter.

But parenthood is not without its difficulties.

"Balance" is a big challenge, Usher told "Us Weekly" in February. "I really want to be at every recital, [I] wanna be at every basketball game. I want to be at every step," he said.

Keeping up with four children can feel impossible. Can he do it?

We're guessing he'll say, "Yeah!"

Usher's children with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster

Usher married author/entrepreneur Tameka Foster in 2007, and he filed for divorce just two years later. He and Foster are parents to Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond.

After a lengthy court battle, Usher was awarded primary custody of the children in 2012.

In the midst of the court case, Kile Glover, Foster's 11-year-old son from a previous relationship, died as the result of a tragic jet ski accident. In an interview, Usher told Oprah Winfrey that he was mourning his former stepson: “We cooked together, we laughed, we sang. He loved to sing and dance. He loved to tell jokes.”

Usher “Cinco” Raymond V

Usher's oldest child (and namesake!) was born in 2007. "Cinco" has always been a "rebel," according to his dad, who hilariously commemorated his son's 14th birthday by posting a photo of Cinco in utero, holding up his middle finger.

Usher has called Cinco his "Mini-Me," and from these photos, you can definitely see why.

Naviyd Ely Raymond

Usher and Foster welcomed their second child, Naviyd Ely in 2008. Naviyd seems to enjoy the spotlight more than his older brother.

He attends fashion shows with his dad, and he even critiques his father's performances.

According to People.com, Usher told Tamron Hall that "[Naviyd's] like, 'You missed this thing. you didn’t do this thing.' And I’m like, 'Yeah that’s the point. It’s not supposed to be the same every night.'"

Usher’s children with his current girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea, a senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records, confirmed that they were in a relationship in June 2019.

Goicoechea, who was named one of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players in 2020 and again in 2021, traveled in the same circles as Usher, and the couple is still going strong today.

Sovereign Bo Raymond

Goicoechea gave birth to Sovereign Bo on September 24, 2020.

Usher introduced her to the world with a sweet Instagram post that said: "We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. "Isn’t She lovely" by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️."

Alhough Usher's first daughter may be lovely, she's also strong.

In 2021, Usher told "Extra" that Sovereign's name means "supreme ruler," and she is "definitely ruling the household."

Sire Castrello Raymond

The newest edition to Usher's brood, Sire Castrello, arrived on September 29, 2021.

"Hear me roar," Usher wrote when he announced Sire's birth on Instagram.

Sire's middle name has a special meaning to Goicoechea. When introducing her son on Instagram, she wrote, "I recently lost my grandfather, Champ Castrello (he was was 105). Champ was the strongest, bravest, family oriented, funny and kindest man I know.. (other than my baby father lol) I couldn’t ask for a better example of how a man should be! He was the definition… it was only right we keep his name alive."

Usher told People.com that Sire "makes me mush."

