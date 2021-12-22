A Florida theme park has updated its mask policy amid growing COVID-19 concerns and the emerging omicron variant.

Starting Dec. 24, 2021, Universal Orlando Resort will require all guests to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, at all public indoor locations, the company announced Wednesday.

The mask mandate will be in effect at all Universal Orlando restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas, and all attractions "from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience," a news release said.

All guests will be expected to bring a face covering with them for the duration of their visit.

The new guidelines come nearly eight months after the park eased some coronavirus restrictions as vaccines became widely available across the country.

In May 2021, the park lifted indoor mask requirements for anyone who was fully inoculated, although proof of vaccination was not required for entrance into the park.

The theme park still does not require proof of vaccinations, according to the news release.

With Christmas Eve right around the corner, several people across South Florida are getting tested for COVID-19. Chopper 6 was over the scene at various testing sites across the region while concerns about the omicron variant continue to rise. At a news conference Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said testing sites would be expanding, and stressed the importance of vaccinations to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Guests will also need to confirm they are not experiencing any symptoms of the virus (i.e., coughing, shortness of breath, muscle pain, sore throat, etc.) before purchasing a ticket.

The park maintains that guests keep a safe distance from other groups, and said they will continue to focus on maintaining high cleanliness and sanitization standards.