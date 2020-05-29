Full Lineup of 2020 Citi Music Series on TODAY

Don't miss out on this star-studded lineup of talented musicians and reimagined performances

Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson and Ricky Martin are just a few of the stars slated to perform virtually for the 2020 Citi Music Series.
For the past 25 years, TODAY has brought the biggest names in music to morning TV. This summer, the beat goes on with a star-studded lineup of talented musicians and reimagined performances. The 2020 Citi Music Series on TODAY kicks off Friday, May 29 with a special performance from Lady Antebellum.

Throughout the summer, TODAY and Citi will feature creative virtual performances, in-depth interviews with artists, viewer surprises and expanded digital content. This summer’s bold-name roster includes Chance the Rapper, Ricky Martin, Freestyle Love Supreme and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andra Day, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Alanis Morissette, Dixie Chicks, Chloe x Halle, Rascal Flatts and more.

The schedule-to-date for the 2020 summer series is listed below, and additional performances and interviews will be announced throughout the season.

Until further notice, performances will be virtual with no live audience.

MAY

29 LADY ANTEBELLUM (#LadyAntebellumTODAY)

JUNE

1 CHANCE THE RAPPER (#ChancetheRapperTODAY)

3 RICKY MARTIN (#RickyMartinTODAY)

5 FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME AND LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA (#FreestyleLoveSupremeTODAY #LinManuelMirandaTODAY)

12 ANDRA DAY (#AndraDayTODAY)

JULY

3 KELLY CLARKSON (#KellyClarksonTODAY)

24 BLAKE SHELTON (#BlakeSheltonTODAY)

31 ALANIS MORISSETTE (#AlanisMorissetteTODAY)

TBD Dixie Chicks (#DixieChicksTODAY)

TBD Chloe x Halle (#ChloeXHalleTODAY)

TBD Rascal Flatts (#RascalFlattsTODAY)

