TV judge Frank Caprio reveals cancer diagnosis in an emotional video: ‘Please pray for me'

"Caught in Providence" judge Frank Caprio asked for prayers in an emotional video announcing his cancer diagnosis.

In the clip posted to Instagram Dec. 6, the television personality, who turned 87 this year, began by saying "one of the happiest days of the year for me is my birthday."

"This birthday is a little different than any other I have ever had," Caprio said. "Quite recently, I was not feeling well and received a medical examination and the report was not a good one. And so I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Caprio explained that he's currently undergoing treatment with a team of doctors in both Rhode Island and at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which is part of the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

"I pray that God guides their thoughts and their hands in their treatment of me. I know this is a long road and I'm fully prepared to fight as hard as I can," he continued. "One thing that people ask me is, 'What can I do for you?' First of all, I can't thank all of you enough for your friendship and your kind messages. But I would ask each of you in your own way to please pray for me. I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe, in addition to the medical treatment that I'm receiving, is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this."

Caprio captioned the post, "SAY A PRAYER… Your help will give me the strength to fight this health battle," with several hashtags, including #prayer, #prayforme and #illness, among others.

Since 1985, Caprio has served as a Providence Municipal Court Judge and became widely known for his television show “Caught in Providence.” The series was nominated for a Daytime Emmy award in 2021.

The 87-year-old has been married to his wife, Joyce Caprio, for almost six decades and they share five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, according to his website.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: