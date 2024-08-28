Travis Kelce reacts to Adam Sandler's comments on Taylor Swift romance

Originally appeared on E! Online

In a world of boys, Adam Sandler’s family knows that Travis Kelce is a gentleman.

Indeed, Sandler — who along with his daughters Sadie, 18, Sunny, 15, and wife Jackie Sandler is a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fanatic — recently detailed his and his daughter’s reaction to the Kansas City Chiefs player and “Karma” singer debuting their romance last September.

“You being together,” Sandler gushed on the Aug. 28 episode of New Heights. “That photo of when you first started dating, my family was like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together! He’s a gentleman! And she’s having so much fun with him!’ Any time Taylor is laughing with you, my whole f--kin’ family is high fiving.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

And Kelce's cheeks were pink in the twinkling lights, as he responded, “You’ve got me sweating, man.”

Of course, Kelce and Sandler had no problem hyping up the “Fortnight” singer.

“What a girl,” Sandler effused. “She means so much to our house. The kids were little and we were listening to Taylor Swift — it was one of the first times that you listen to every song on the record. When I was a kid, The Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John. Every tune. They knew every word.”

And Kelce agreed, “Best performer out there.”

But while Sandler's daughters put him onto her music back in the day, he’s become a Swiftie in his own right.

“I love listening to her in the car,” he continued. “I love what she has to say. Every message. Every melody. The production. What she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life.”

Beyond Swift’s music, Sandler also lauded her for always taking the time to greet his daughters — and even recalled her complimenting them on their 2023 Netflix comedy "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah."

“Saturday Night Live, she saw the kids there — took her time with them,” he added. “And then at her premiere for the movie, she talked to the kids about their movie. She talked about what she liked in it, and she just floors my family.”

Of course, because of how much she means to his daughters, Sandler also emphasized how Swift is the one celebrity he still gets a “little f--king jumpy” around.

Taylor Swift is spending the last few weeks of summer celebrating with her A-list friends. Since wrapping up the European leg of the Eras Tour in late August, the pop star jetted off to Rhode Island where she hosted a star-studded bash over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Kelce may be able to shake off the butterflies now, but that wasn’t always the case. After all, he previously detailed how nervous he was in the early stages of their relationship.

“Everybody around me telling me: ‘Don't f--k this up,’ and me sitting here saying: ‘Yeah—got it,’” the 34-year-old explained to WSJ. Magazine in November 2023. “That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away.”

If Kelce was an amateur, rest assured Swift would have already cut him from her team.