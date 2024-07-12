Travis Kelce shares eye-popping price of Taylor Swift Super Bowl suite

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift likes shiny things, and Travis Kelce can afford them.

Indeed, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hinted at the jaw-dropping number he paid for the “Karma” singer, as well as family and friends, to cheer him on from a suite in Allegiant Stadium at the 2024 Super Bowl.

In a clip from Netflix’s Receiver, which hit the platform July 10, Kelce discusses the ticket rates with fellow tight end San Francisco 49ers George Kittle — who noted he couldn’t “afford” a suite for his family.

As Kelce jokingly put it, “Because they’re f------ three million dollars?”

And while Kelce’s support system — which included Swift, as well as his brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce, parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce and stars like Ice Spice and Blake Lively—was given the luxury treatment, it didn’t come easily for the tight end. After all, back in February, he joked about what he was doing to prepare ahead of the big game.

“I’m not doing much different,” he said on "New Heights" at the time. “Other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come. Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money.”

Meanwhile Swift — who was in the midst of the Asia leg of her "Eras Tour" during the Super Bowl — showed her dedication to Kelce by flying from Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas in order to see the game, combatting a 10 hour flight and a 16-hour time difference.

“Thank you for making it halfway across the world,” Kelce told Swift on the field after the Chiefs achieved their Super Bowl victory. “You're the best baby. The absolute best. How do you not have jet lag right now?"

But Kelce clearly has Swift’s heartbeat skipping down more than just 16th Avenue, as she wasn’t even phased by the long travel day.

“Jet lag is a choice,” she told him, before expressing her own awe for Kelce’s performance. “That was unbelievable. How did you do that?”

