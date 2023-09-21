Travis Kelce addresses Taylor Swift romance rumors: ‘No one actually knows what's going on'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Kelce is calling timeout on recent romance rumors.

After sparking dating speculation with Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end set the record straight on his relationship status in a new interview.

"It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it's like a game of telephone," the NFL star said during his Sept. 21 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Referring to his brother's recent commentary, he added, "No one actually knows what's going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides — he doesn't know, it's true, this and that."

However, he isn't completely shutting down the idea when it comes to the future, noting that he did shoot his shot.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," Kelce continued. "I told her, you know, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

The NFL player first raised eyebrows about a potential romance with the "Cruel Summer" singer in July. At the time, he admitted he tried to shoot his shot when Taylor arrived in Kansas City for her Eras Tour concert.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce told his brother Jason on his New Heights podcast. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Kelce, 33, shared that the friendship bracelet in question had his number on it, which prompted his brother to ask, "Your number as in 87 or your phone number?"

But Kelce didn't give away his game plan, adding, "You know which one."

And while Travis hadn't previously addressed the frenzy, Jason recently offered his own insight on the matter. "I don't really know what's going on there," he said on TNF Nightcap Sept. 14. "I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

Jason poked fun at the buzz days later, which was heightened by reports that his brother and Swift were hanging out.

"I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all one hundred percent true," he said on NFL GameDay Morning Sept. 17, before quipping, "No, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening."

Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs, previously dated influencer Kayla Nicole and reality star Maya Benberry.

As for Swift, following her breakup with Joe Alwyn in April, she had a brief romance with The 1975 singer Matty Healy before they went their separate ways in June.