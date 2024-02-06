Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce addresses Taylor Swift engagement speculation ahead of 2024 Super Bowl

Is Travis Kelce ready to propose to girlfriend Taylor Swift? The NFL tight end reacted to ring rumors at a pre-Super Bowl press conference on Feb. 5.

By Olivia Evans

All they keep asking Travis Kelce is if Taylor Swift is gonna be his bride.

But as he prepares for Super Bowl XVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end intercepted any engagement speculation.

"I'm focused on getting this ring," he told reporters at a Feb. 5 press conference, referencing the gift awarded to Super Bowl winners. "That's all my mind is focused on right now."

Even so, the guy on the Chiefs did make a point to congratulate his girlfriend on her monumental Grammy wins at the Feb. 4 ceremony.

"She's unbelievable," he told reporters. "She's re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."

Swift took home two awards—Best Pop Album, and a historic fourth Album of the Year trophy—at the 66th Grammys, but the highlight of the ceremony may have been her announcement of her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which drops April 19.

Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

And Kelce shared he's already gotten a sneak peek of the upcoming record.

"I have heard some of it, yes, and it's unbelievable," he teased. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

As if Kelce's praise wasn't enough to get Swifties excited, Swift also revealed the tracklist for her new album on Feb. 5.

Among the tracks? A collab with Post Malone called "Fortnight," and "Florida!!!" with Florence + the Machine. Fans have also clocked a song titled "So Long, London," an apparent nod to her British ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Ahead of the album's release, Swift is heading back on her Eras Tour, which will take her to Tokyo over the next few days. But don't worry, she'll make it to Las Vegas to see Kelce hit the field on Super Bowl Sunday.

