Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan, Wife to Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

The two married after Morgan recovered from a 2014 highway crash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Tracy Morgan (L) and Megan Wollover attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Tracy Morgan and his wife of five years are ending their marriage

The actor-comedian’s representative said in an emailed statement Wednesday that Morgan and Megan Wollover have filed for divorce.

“This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan said in a statement.

Entertainment News

the roots 3 hours ago

Malik B, Original Member of The Roots, Dies at 47

#MeToo 5 hours ago

Court Says Ashley Judd Can Sue Harvey Weinstein for Sexual Harassment

Morgan and Wollover married after the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member recovered from a 2014 highway crash. One man was killed in the crash that left Morgan and two friends seriously injured.

The crash happened when a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo Morgan was riding in.

Morgan and Wollover have a 7-year-old daughter. The comedian also has three adult sons from a previous marriage.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tracy Morgan
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us