Top Looks from the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 77th Golden Globe awards.
Billy Porter arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan.5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)
Actress Joey King arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)
(From left) South Korean actors Jeong-eun Lee, Yeo-jeong Jo and Kang-ho Song arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)
Bel Powley attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
Barry Jenkins attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan.5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Greta Gerwig attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)