‘Top Gun' House in San Diego May Reopen as an Ice Cream Shop

The Victorian-style home made famous in the 1986 movie, “Top Gun,” is in the process of getting a makeover and might one day reopen to the public as an ice cream shop.

The home, also known as the “Graves House,” is in Oceanside in San Diego’s North County. It was featured in the iconic Tom Cruise film as the beachfront home of Charlie, Cruise’s on-screen love interest played by actress Kelly McGillis. Fans will remember the scene when Cruise’s character, Maverick, rolls up to the house on his motorcycle. If you need a refresh, click here.

Last spring, the “Top Gun” house was carefully moved from its original location on South Pacific Street over to the Oceanside Beach Resort across from the Oceanside Pier.

S.D. Malkin Properties broke ground on two adjacent resort developments in the area in 2019 and acquired the historic house. You can read about the developments here.

The City of Oceanside told NBC 7 the house is now being renovated as part of the project.

"As a condition of the approval of the hotel resorts, the developer was required to renovate the historic Graves home for use as a shop,” the City of Oceanside explained. “It may become an ice cream shop so everyone can go inside.”

The city said the Graves House may be shifted to a final spot in the development area eventually – but no word yet on where it’ll ultimately land.

According to the City of Oceanside, the adjacent beachfront resorts are slated to open to the public this spring as the Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort.

Much of “Top Gun” was filmed in San Diego, including at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Kansas City Barbeque on West Harbor Drive is also a famed “Top Gun” filming location, among a few others.