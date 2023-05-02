Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago and TikToker Jesse Sullivan Are Engaged

Francesca Farago has found her perfect match.

The "Too Hot to Handle" alum is engaged to TikToker Jesse Sullivan, she shared on Instagram alongside a look inside the romantic evening.

"WE'RE ENGAGED," Farago captioned her May 2 post, "a glimpse into the most magical night ever. obsessed with our family.. what is life !!"

As seen in the photos, Farago wore a silky champagne-colored dress, while Sullivan kept things fancy in a black suit. The two were accompanied by Arlo, Sullivan's 14-year-old child from a previous relationship, and Farago's Pomeranian dog Romeo, who wore a pet-sized tuxedo for the occasion.

Farago and Sullivan shared a kiss in a venue adorned with hundreds of candles, while violinists filled the air with tunes.

As for Farago's ring, the piece from luxury jeweler Ring Concierge featured a vine design adorned with diamonds wrapping around her finger, topped off with two sparking stones at the center.

And Farago wasn't the only one with a rock on her finger, as she wrote on her Instagram Stories that she also got custom rings by The Clear Cut for Sullivan and Arlo.

Sullivan—who came out as transgender in 2019—further gave some insight into the special relationship milestone, writing on his Instagram Stories, "On April 28, I asked this woman to be my wife."

Though he just now popped the question, Sullivan has always known Farago was the one for him. Last November, months after they went official on Instagram, the 33-year-old penned a sweet birthday message in honor of Farago's 30th birthday.

"I really believe you only meet someone that changes your life, someone that stays in your heart forever, maybe once," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "This girl has the biggest heart I know, and she inspires me to be more everyday. Happy birthday to the love of my life. I knew I'd keep you for life after 5 minutes on our first date. And I promise to love and protect you always."