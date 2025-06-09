Broadway's biggest night returned Sunday to Radio City Music Hall, where 29 shows vyed for the top prizes.

With six wins, the musical “Maybe Happy Ending,” which was among three shows that had earned 10 nominations, took home the most wins this year, according to NBC News.

The acting categories were also stacked with a slew of Hollywood stars, including "Succession" star Sarah Snook, who won for her role in “The Picture of Dorian Gray."

Here's a full list of winners.

Best new musical

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat”

Best new play

“English”

“The Hills of California”

“John Proctor Is the Villain”

“Oh, Mary!”

“Purpose”

Best musical revival

“Floyd Collins”

“Gypsy”

“Pirates! The Penzance Musical”

“Sunset Boulevard”

Best play revival

“Eureka Day”

“Our Town”

“Romeo + Juliet”

“Yellow Face”

Best leading actress in a play

Laura Donnelly, “The Hills of California”

Mia Farrow, “The Roommate”

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, “Purpose”

Sadie Sink, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best leading actor in a play

George Clooney, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”

Jon Michael Hill, “Purpose”

Daniel Dae Kim, “Yellow Face”

Harry Lennix, “Purpose”

Louis McCartney, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Best leading actress in a musical

Jasmine Amy Rogers, “Boop! The Musical”

Megan Hilty, “Death Becomes Her”

Audra McDonald, “Gypsy”

Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Boulevard”

Jennifer Simard, “Death Becomes Her”

Best leading actor in a musical

Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Andrew Durand, “Dead Outlaw”

Tom Francis, “Sunset Boulevard”

Jonathan Groff, “Just in Time”

Jeremy Jordan, “Floyd Collins”

James Monroe Iglehart, “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical”

Best direction of a musical

Saheem Ali, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”

David Cromer, “Dead Outlaw”

Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”

Jamie Lloyd, “Sunset Boulevard”

Best direction of a play

Knud Adams, “English”

Sam Mendes, “The Hills of California”

Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”

Danya Taymor, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Kip Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best featured actress in a play

Tala Ashe, “English”

Jessica Hecht, “Eureka Day”

Marjan Neshat, “English”

Fina Strazza, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Kara Young, “Purpose”

Best featured actor in a play

Glenn Davis, “Purpose”

Gabriel Ebert, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”

Bob Odenkirk, “Glengarry Glen Ross”

Conrad Ricamora, “Oh, Mary!”

Best featured actress in a musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Julia Knitel, “Dead Outlaw”

Gracie Lawrence, “Just in Time”

Justina Machado, “Real Women Have Curves”

Joy Woods, “Gypsy”

Best featured actor in a musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “Smash”

Jeb Brown, “Dead Outlaw”

Danny Burstein, “Gypsy”

Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat”

Taylor Trensch, “Floyd Collins”

Best book of a musical

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat”

Best scenic design of a play

Marsha Ginsberg, “English”

Rob Howell, “The Hills of California”

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Miriam Buether and 59 Studio, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Scott Pask, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Best scenic design of a musical

Rachel Hauck, “Swept Away”

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Arnulfo Maldonado, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Derek McLane, “Death Becomes Her”

Derek McLane, “Just in Time”

Best lighting design of a play

Natasha Chivers, “The Hills of California”

Jon Clark, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Nick Schlieper, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best costume design of a play

Brenda Abbandandolo, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Rob Howell, “The Hills of California”

Holly Pierson, “Oh, Mary!”

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Best choreography

Joshua Bergasse, “Smash”

Camille A. Brown, “Gypsy”

Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”

Jerry Mitchell, “Boop!”

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Best orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, “Just in Time”

Will Aronson, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Bruce Coughlin, “Floyd Collins”

Marco Paguia, “Buena Vista Social Club”

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Sunset Boulevard”

Best sound design of a play

Paul Arditti, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Palmer Hefferan, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Daniel Kluger, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Nick Powell, “The Hills of California”

Clemence Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best original score

“Dead Outlaw,” David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

“Death Becomes Her,” Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

“Maybe Happy Ending,” Will Aronson and Hue Park

“Operation Mincemeat,” David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

“Real Women Have Curves,” Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Best costume design of a musical

Dede Ayite, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Gregg Barnes, “Boop!”

Clint Ramos, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Paul Tazewell, “Death Becomes Her”

Catherine Zuber, “Just in Time”

Best lighting design of a musical

Jack Knowles, “Sunset Boulevard”

Tyler Micoleau, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, “Floyd Collins”

Ben Stanton, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Justin Townsend, “Death Becomes Her”

Best sound design of a musical

Jonathan Deans, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Adam Fisher, “Sunset Boulevard”

Peter Hylenski, “Just in Time”

Peter Hylenski, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Dan Moses Schreier, “Floyd Collins”

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

Harvey Fierstein

