Why Tom Felton thought Draco Malfoy role in ‘The Cursed Child' was a prank

After the "Harry Potter" alum announced that he was bringing Draco Malfoy to the stage for "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child," he thought the offer was too good to be true.

“I was waiting for someone to jump out and say this is a spoof or some sort of elaborate 'Punk’d' joke,” Felton told E! News’ Keltie Knight at the 2025 Tonys Red Carpet June 8. “But it’s happening. I did not take much convincing!”

Although he bid his farewell to Harry Potter’s arch-nemesis over 15 years ago, the 37-year-old has kept his character close to his heart. In fact, he revealed that he still shares a deep bond with Jason Isaacs, who played patriarch Lucius Malfoy in the franchise. (See all the stars here.)

“I still call him dad and he still calls me son,” Felton shared of the "White Lotus" star. “He is superb. Everything he does, I’ve learned so much from him, just as much offscreen as I have onscreen.”

For the "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" actor, reprising his role as the Slytherin student for his Broadway debut for the play — which takes place 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts — felt like coming home.

“Anything that’s really, truly worth doing, you should be a little bit nervous about,” he continued to E!. “It’s an old role, so it’s familiar shoes, but also a brand new slice of Draco’s life. Now, he’s a parent, so I’m excited to explore that.”

Indeed, when he first learned about the opportunity, Felton admitted that it felt like he was dreaming.

“I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now I get to step back into his shoes, as a father this time, in a new story,” he shared on "The Today Show" June 5. “The play is such an independent story from the Potter films that I grew up with.”

“We start 19 years later ... now we’re no longer children,” he continued. “We actually are the parents. So as much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory.”