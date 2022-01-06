Hoda Kotb, the co-anchor of "TODAY" on NBC, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, she said Thursday.
Kotb said that she is feeling well and that she is looking forward to returning when she is able.
Kotb is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, according to TODAY.
The U.S. reported more than 1 million new coronavirus cases on Monday, as the country continues to battle a surge.
Earlier in the week, fellow NBC host Seth Meyers of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," said he had tested positive and the show would be dark the rest of the week.
TODAY, NBC and this television station are part of the NBCUniversal family.