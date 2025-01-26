Saturday Night Live

Timothée Chalamet shows off his singing skills in ‘SNL' ‘double duty' hosting gig

Chalamet was only the second actor to ever be both the host and musical guest for "SNL."

By NBC Staff

Host Timothée Chalamet
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

This week's "Saturday Night Live" host Timothée Chalamet made history by doing something that only actor Gary Busey has done before.

In his opening monologue, Chalamet said he was the second actor to also be the musical guest for "SNL," with only Gary Busey once doing a "double duty."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The actor touched on taking the role of the Nobel Prize winner as well.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"I will say it was a little weird playing Bob Dylan after playing Willy Wonka," Chalamet said, referring to his role in the 2024 film "Wonka." "But I heard the two men have a lot in common. The two men are both eccentric, they are both innovators and they both captured and enslave hundreds of oompa loompas."

Chalamet, who played Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," for which he has been nominated for an Academy Award, sang his two favorite songs by the folk singer.

The "Dune" actor first performed Dylan's "Outlaw Blues" and "Three Angels, which were later followed by a rendition of "Tomorrow Is a Long Time."

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift Jan 12

WATCH on NBC10 Philadelphia News: ‘The Swift Effect'

Celebrity News 25 mins ago

Lizzo shares new pic to celebrate meeting weight goals: ‘I did it'

"A Complete Unknown" has been nominated for a total of eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director.

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us