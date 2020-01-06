Timothée Chalamet Is in Talks to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic

Timothée Chalamet has found his next big role.

E! News can confirm the star is in talks to play famed musician Bob Dylan in a biopic on the folk singer's life. The Fox Searchlight film, unofficially titled "Going Electric," will be directed by "Ford V. Ferrari"'s James Mangold. "Going Electric" will center around the pivotal moment when Dylan decided to make the leap from folk music to rock and roll, and the influence of his work.

And if people weren't crushing on Chalamet enough as it is, then this little tidbit of information will make him dreamier than ever: "I've heard that Chalamet is already taking guitar lessons so he can familiarize himself with the acoustic and electric guitar," writes Deadline.

According to Deadline, who first reported the news, the musician himself is working closely with Mangold and the production team to create an accurate retelling of that time in his life.

Saoirse Ronan Raves Over Timothee Chalamet...Again!

It's no wonder Mangold and his team are going after Chalamet for the lead role. For one, he bears resemblance to the "Blowin' in the Wind" singer. Secondly, he's one of the most critically acclaimed actors of his generation.

Going into award season, the 24-year-old is receiving much praise for his work in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of "Little Women" and for his titular role in Netflix's "The King." Thus far, he's received no major nominations for either role--there's still time!--but critics like Peter Travers say he played the beloved Laurie with "innate charm and poignant vulnerability."

Critics expect nothing but the best from the young actor when he stars in the highly-anticipated "Dune" from French director Denis Villeneuve, as well as Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." And if it all pans out, then they will likely hold high expectations for the star as he plays Bob Dylan--no pressure.

This article first appeared on eonline.com.