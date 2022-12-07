The TikTok community has lost one of its own.

Social media personality Megha Thakur died at age 21 on Thanksgiving, per a message from Thakur's parents shared to her Instagram page.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours," the post read. "Megha was a confident and independent young woman."

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Noting that the late TikToker will be "dearly missed," Thakur's parents continued their message by reflecting on the expansive social media career their daughter achieved, which included over 105,000 followers on Instagram and over 940,000 followers on TikTok.

"She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing," they continued. "At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey."

In the wake of the sad news, many of her followers left messages of condolences in the comments section and shared the ways in which Thakur touched them with her content.

One user wrote, "megha's words will never ever be forgotten and will always be stuck in my heart and many others."

Another added, "She showed us all how freeing and beautiful it is to be unapologetically yourself. I'm very sad that she is physically no longer here. But what she stood for, the confidence she exuded and instilled in her audience is a legacy that will live on forever."

Thakur's TikTok account @Meghamind_ led with the mission of sharing confidence, body positivity and empowerment—principles she gained through her own personal journey.

"Growing up, I never saw people that looked like me represented in an empowering way in Western media," Thakur wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. "When I took these pictures and made these edits, I thought of channeling little Megha; who wanted nothing more than to be the representation she so desperately needed. Now that I'm older, that desire hasn't changed."

She added that her goal was "to help people believe that they can be the person they've always dreamed of being."

"Confidence has a a lot of layers, and personally, gaining confidence in my appearance meant accepting my race and culture - which was not easy," she wrote. "BUT I'm finally MeghaMind."