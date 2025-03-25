TikTok

TikToker Joshua Blackledge dead at 16

TikToker Joshua Blackledge—whose account had more than 1 million followers—has died at the age of 16, according to an obituary shared online.  

FILE - A TikTok sign is displayed on top of their building in Culver City, Calif., on Dec. 3, 2024.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

TikTok is mourning the loss of a young star.

Joshua Blackledge—who had more than 1 million followers on the social platform—died at his home in North Carolina on March 18, according to an online obituary. He was 16.

“Joshua was a junior at West Carteret High School, where he was involved in wrestling and track,” the obituary, shared by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, read. “He had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends. He also had a love for cars and trucks.”

His loved ones added that Joshua liked helping his mom, Jackie Blackledge, with cooking, gardening, yard work, and that “he had an energetic spirit,” often known to entertain others with backflips.

“Joshua will be remembered by those who knew him for his enthusiasm and love for life,” the obituary continued. “May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.”

In addition to his mother, Joshua is survived by his father Jonathan Blackledge as well as his brother Josiah Blackledge.

No further details, including Joshua’s cause of death, have been shared publicly at this time. E! News has reached out to police and the coroner’s office for comment but has not heard back.

Joshua’s last post to TikTok was on March 14, featuring clips of him and his friends around a white pickup truck. It was here that many fans went to express their disbelief and sadness of the teenager’s passing.

As one user wrote, alongside a broken heart emoji, “Rest in peace. You’re gone too soon.”

Following Joshua’s passing, his girlfriend Emmie Gillikin—whom he’d been dating since last summer and often featured on his TikTok account—shared a post dedicated to her late love featuring clips from throughout their relationship.

“missing this sweet boy right now,” Emmie captioned the March 20 tribute. “never would’ve thought i would have been here without you. josh showed me what love really was even tho im very young he never failed to put a smile on my face.”

In addition to sharing her disbelief that he’s gone, she added, “josh was so loved by everyone around him, he was a great friend, and most importantly the best boyfriend. we miss you so much josh watch over us and keep us safe.”

