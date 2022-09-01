SPOTIFY

These Are Spotify's Most Streamed Songs of the Summer

Kate Bush ran up the charts

By Randi Richardson | TODAY

From left: Kate Bush, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles.
Getty Images

Spotify has settled a debate that resurfaces summer after summer: What was the biggest song of the season?

The streaming service released Wednesday two 20-song lists — one rounding up Spotify's most streamed songs globally and another in just the U.S. — compiled with user listening data from May 29 to Aug. 29.

These top summer songs were exclusively announced on TODAY, and include tunes from Harry Styles and Lizzo, both of whom stopped by Rockefeller Plaza this summer to perform for the Citi Music Series.

And thanks to the popularity of Netflix's "Stranger Things," the '80s are in again, too: Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" was the most-streamed song in the U.S. this summer.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Below, see the complete lists — or stream the global playlist on Spotify here. Happy listening! 

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer globally:

  1. “As It Was” by Harry Styles
  2. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush
  3. “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
  4. “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny
  5. “Glimpse of Us” by Joji
  6. “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
  7. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap, Quevedo
  8. “Efecto” by Bad Bunny 
  9. “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny
  10. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
  11. “PROVENZA” by KAROL G
  12. “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
  13. “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles
  14. “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro
  15. “Te Felicito” by Shakira, Rauw Alejandro
  16. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
  17. “Tarot” by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
  18. “Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)” by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran
  19. “Cold Heart — PNAU Remix” by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU
  20. “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer in the U.S.:

  1. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush
  2. “As It Was” by Harry Styles
  3. “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
  4. “Glimpse of Us” by Joji
  5. “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny
  6. “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
  7. “Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)” by Drake, 21 Savage
  8. “I Like You (A Happier Song) (with Doja Cat)” by Post Malone, Doja Cat
  9. “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles
  10. “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
  11. “First Class” by Jack Harlow
  12. “WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems)” by Future, Drake, Tems
  13. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
  14. “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)” by Doja Cat
  15. “Efecto” by Bad Bunny 
  16. “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny
  17. “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
  18. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen
  19. “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic
  20. “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

SPOTIFYNetflixHarry StylesLizzostreaming music
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us