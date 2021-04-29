the mitchells vs the machines

The Technology Takeover in ‘The Mitchells vs The Machines'

The new film from Sony Pictures Animation film stars Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, and Beck Bennett.

Sony Pictures Animation has teamed up again with Oscar-winning producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller to bring you "The Mitchells vs The Machines." Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, and Mike Rianda are the Mitchells, a dysfunctional family who has an unforgettable road trip during a robot apocalypse.

Jacobson plays Katie, a girl on her way to film school who is struggling to find herself and stay connected to her family.

“There isn’t a voice like Katie’s in animation. Where she’s so herself in all aspects," Jacobson said. "I hope when I show it to my nieces they know it’s all about learning to be in the process and learn about yourself. So that was really exciting to me.”

PAL is a Siri-like virtual assistant played by Olivia Coleman ("The Crown"). PAL turns all of the technology on the planet against its human owners. Rudolph plays Linda, a mom who is always comparing herself to other more perfect families she sees on social media. She talks about the challenges of being a parent and navigating the world of social media.

“I think it’s incredibly difficult to have a relationship with social media when you’re raising kids or as a young person," Rudolph said. "I just watched the Billie Eilish documentary so I was thinking about that. And also the current cast of SNL, having to be on a show where there’s constant immediate criticism. I think it’s incredibly difficult right now.”

SNL's Beck Bennett plays Eric, a robot who tries to help the Mitchells. Bennett says he used his experience on SNL, and a ballet bar, to bring the friendly robot to life.

“It is some times hard to be recording voice and not be able to use your body. But they had a ballet bar there. I could hold on to and jump up on and get my body (demonstrates)...it helps you like move around."

The animation in this film is fun and beautifully entertaining.That's a testament to director Michael Rianda ("Gravity Falls"). "The Mitchells vs The Machines" streams April 30 on Netflix.

