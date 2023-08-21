The surprisingly simple way Lady Gaga gives herself an ‘extra boost of confidence'

Lady Gaga isn't keeping a poker face when it comes to sharing her best beauty tips.

The Haus Labs founder recently opened up about how she uses makeup to feel good from the inside out.

"The two things that I like about makeup in my self-care routine is that I know it's an extension of my skincare from the morning," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "The second thing is that it gives me an extra boost of confidence. I feel I'm able to brave whatever is coming my way because I've really taken time for myself."

While the pop star doesn't necessarily believe makeup is essential for everyday wear, she explained how her beauty routine is more than skin deep.

"It has been a healing practice for me since I was really young," Lady Gaga explained. "I was incredibly insecure when I was a teenager, and when I graduated high school and went off on my own, I discovered that makeup had the power to transform who I was."

Through makeup, the Grammy winner was able to find her voice.

"I realized that I had more of an ability to speak up for myself," she pointed out. "And it had more to do with how I felt and not how I looked. I always say that because I think everybody's makeup style is unique to them."

As she put it, "With Haus Labs, I want people to know this is not about trying to look like me. This is about looking like you."

That's one of the reasons why Lady Gaga released the Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer — a little sister to the brand's TikTok-famous foundation — that features a bevvy of skincare benefits, including niacinamide and fermented arnica. These ingredients have been praised by experts for minimizing inflammation, adding hydration and evening out the skin tone.

"With this concealer," the Oscar winner explained, "what I love so much about it is that you don't have to put on a full face of foundation, which is something that I've experienced with other concealers before this."

So, how exactly does Mother Monster use her brand's latest product

"I like to apply concealer after moisturizer, with a brush or with my fingers, and put a little bit of lip oil," she revealed. "Sometimes, I'll even pinch a little lip oil into my cheeks and that's my every day."

Another makeup hack the 37-year-old uses is adding bronzer to her cheeks and eyelids.

"You can even put the lip oil over the eye if you want a bit of gloss," she continued. "If I just have those three things with me, I'm ready to go. That's my go-to secret in the morning."

At the end of the day, makeup should be fun. And no one quite understands this sentiment like the "Applause" singer, who offered words of wisdom to anyone in need of sage beauty advice.

"Trust yourself," she encouraged. "Whatever inspiration is coming your way, whatever feeling you're having, just trust your instincts. Because when you stop trusting your instincts and you start thinking about what other people want, that's when the relationship with beauty can be complicated. Trust yourself."