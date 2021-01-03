The Rock's 2-Year-Old Daughter Blames Pasta Spill on “Spaghetti Fairy” in Adorable Video

Dwayne Johnson's little girl is telling fairy tales and trolling dad...again!

On Sunday, Jan. 3, The Rock shared on his Instagram page a video of daughter Tiana Johnson, 2, feigning innocence while standing in a kitchen surrounded by spilled spaghetti noodles on the floor.

"Tia, what just happened?" he asked.

"I don't know," she replied. "I don't know, Daddy."

"Who made that mess back there? Was it the Spaghetti Fairy that came and just dropped it all on the floor?" Dwayne asked. "Did you get a look at the Spaghetti Fairy? What did they look like?"

Tiana replied, "A fairy."

The Jumani and Moana actor then asked who is going to clean up the mess, adding, "I'm pretty sure his name starts with D and ends with Y."

As he spoke, Tiana casually dropped another bunch of spaghetti noodles on the floor.

"She did it again!" she said, drawing laughs from her dad. "Then we have to clean it up."

Dwayne later wrote, "If I ever find this 'Paghetti fairy' who made all this mess I'm slappin' it's wings off...Baby Tia putting the heat on the 'Paghetti fairy' as she slowly lets all the spaghetti fall on the floor saying 'she did it again?' is some of the funniest s--t I've experienced in a long time."

He added, "That's my kid -- unflappable in the moment of crisis #mrcleanupman"

Watch the video below:

Tiana, the youngest of Dwayne's three daughters, has become the rising star of his Instagram account. The former wrestler occasionally shares adorable videos of his interactions with the child, namely as part of an ongoing gag in which he sings his Moana song "You're Welcome" to her and tries to get her to acknowledge that he is the real voice of the character Maui.

In November, Dwayne credited Tiana with helping to get "You're Welcome" certified four times platinum.

"A huge daddy thank you to the real reason this song is 4Xs Platinum and growing," he wrote on Instagram. "My 2 year old boss, Baby Tia who LOVES hearing me sing this song to her, but has no idea I'm actually, Maui - which kinda makes this whole thing that much more awesome."