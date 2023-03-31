Celebrity News

The One Where David Schwimmer Gets a Paul Hollywood Handshake on ‘British Bake Off'

The "Friends" star is a contestant in "The Great British Bake Off's" annual Stand Up to Cancer special.

David Schwimmer might have just received one of the biggest honors of his career: the much coveted Paul Hollywood handshake.

The "Friends" star is a contestant in "The Great British Bake Off's" annual Stand Up to Cancer special.

In a recent episode, Schwimmer made a savory vegetable and tofu curry pot pie for the signature challenge.

When it came time for the judges to taste his creation, Hollywood noted that he's "not a massive fan of tofu." But after taking a bite, he appeared less critical of the ingredient.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"That, my friend," Hollywood said before extending his hand to Schwimmer, who appeared shocked in disbelief.

@britishbakeoff

There's something in our eye 🥹 #GBBO

♬ original sound - The Great British Bake Off

“Honestly, I’ve never had tofu I’ve enjoyed before,” he continued. "That is a fantastic pie.”

Entertainment News

TikTok 2 hours ago

TikTok Changed Their Lives. Now, These Creators Are Considering How a Ban Would Impact Them

TEKASHI 6IX9INE 11 hours ago

3 Suspects Arrested in Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Attack at South Florida Gym

An emotional Schwimmer responds, “What? You’ve made my year. Thanks so much. I’m really ‘chuffed’ as you guys say.”

In his confessional interview afterwards, Schwimmer acknowledged how special a Hollywood handshake is, adding "I can't wait to tell my daughter."

The special "Bake Off" episodes are not airing in the U.S. Among the celebrities participants in this year's show are UK Olympic diver Tom Daley, "Bridget Jones" actress Jessica Hynes and former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson.

Schwimmer explained in an earlier episode that he wanted to participate in the charity show because his grandmother and his ex-wife's mother died of cancer.

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us