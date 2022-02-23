The Last Episodes of ‘Ozark' Finally Have a Premiere Date

We're heading back to the Ozarks one last time.

On Feb. 23, Netflix released the first teaser for season four, part two of "Ozark," which premieres April 29. The final episodes of the drama series, starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner, will follow Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Linney) as they are "rid of Helen (Janet McTeer) and climb to the top of Navarro's empire," according to the season's description. "They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."

In the teaser, Ruth Langmore (Garner) says, "My childhood traumas are not like yours," explaining, "You see, I'm a cursed Langmore. Long inured violence and death, and in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough."

The clip continues with Ruth crying while driving, with flashbacks of crime scenes and her threatening to shoot Marty.

The first seven episodes of season four, which premiered Jan. 21, left us with Javi (Alfonso Herrera) murdering Darlene (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan) after their wedding; Ruth threatening to shoot Marty and Wendy; and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) explaining to Ruth that Javi was responsible for their deaths.

Chris Mundy serves as showrunner on the series with Mundy, Bateman, Mark Williams and John Shiban as executive producers. The drama also stars Jessica Frances Dukes, Felix Solis, Damian Young and more.

Will Ruth get her revenge with Javi?

Find out when season four, part two of Ozark premieres April 29 on Netflix.