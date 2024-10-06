Taylor Swift to reunite with Travis Kelce after missing his birthday

Originally appeared on E! Online

While Travis Kelce didn't get to kick off his birthday celebrations with girlfriend Taylor Swift, they are set to get together soon.

The Grammy winner was not spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end's Kelce Car Jam Oct. 5, the day he turned 35. Her boyfriend spent time at the charity event with his parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce and Chiefs teammates such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who arrived with his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Travis Kelce addressed Swift's absence at the event. "She will not be here right now," he told a reporter at Kelce Car Jam, as seen in a video shared on TikTok Oct. 6. "I know she's coming in for the game."

The Chiefs are set to take on the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Oct. 7. Swift, who has cheered on Travis at most of his games since the two began dating more than a year ago, was absent from the team's previous two games, their only away games since the 2023-2024 NFL season started in early September.

Kelce's charity event took place less than two weeks before the singer, 34, is scheduled to resume her "Eras tour" concerts, which the athlete has attended multiple times.

While Swift missed Kelce's Car Jam, the athlete's 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, the vehicle he had driven the singer in after her first appearance at a Chiefs game in September 2023, was among the classic cars put on display at the exhibition, the Kansas City Star reported.

Swift appeared to reference the car in her song "So High School," a track on her new album "The Tortured Poets Department."

"Get my car door, isn't that sweet?" she sings. "Then pull me to the backseat."

Last week, the singer also appeared to send the football star her own subtle shoutout in the form of a new merch drop on her website Oct. 3, National Boyfriend Day.

The apparel collection is titled called "The Greatest in the League," which is a lyric from the song "The Alchemy," another track on "The Tortured Poets Department" that is rumored to be about Travis Kelce.

