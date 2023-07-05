Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift to receive warm welcome from Kansas City with crop art

"The Eras Tour" singer will perform two shows in Kansas City, MO., later this week.

By Julia Elbaba

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Kansas City is welcoming Taylor Swift with crop art ahead of her "The Eras Tour" performances set for the weekend.

A company called Precision Mazed created the portrait with the words “KC Welcomes Taylor” over the span of 12 hours.

Rob Stouffer, the mastermind behind the art, has been creating crop art for more than 20 years. It took seven concepts and the opinions of 50 friends and family to bring the vision to life.

“Just recognizing the cultural phenomenon that Taylor Swift is. I mean, she comes to town, it’s a big deal,” Stouffer said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Taylor Swift performs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Friday and Saturday night.

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us