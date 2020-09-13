Taylor Swift to Perform at the 2020 ACM Awards for the First Time in 7 Years

Taylor Swift is making us feel like we're "fifteen" again.

The 30-year-old star will be returning to her country roots after announcing huge news on Sunday, Sept. 13. The folklore singer revealed she's performing at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

"Bout to show up at your party @ACMawards," she captioned her post on Twitter. She also uploaded a promotional video that included the message, "After seven years, Taylor Swift takes the ACM stage for the world premiere of her hit song, 'betty.'"

This will mark the star's first performance of the chart-topping tune, which she surprise-dropped on her eighth studio album in late July. A few weeks later, Swift explained the meaning behind "betty" and how it related to her "friends' kids."

Introducing the song on a country radio station, Swift said she wrote the lyrics from "the perspective of a 17-year-old boy" who lost the love of his life.

"I've always loved that in music you can kind of slip into different identities, and you can sing from other people's perspectives," she shared at the time. "So that's what I did on this one."

She added, "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids."

Many Swifties speculated that the names mentioned in the song were in relation to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children. The Grammy winner croons over the monikers James, Inez and Betty, of course.

Fans made the connection to the couple due to the fact that their two eldest daughters are named James and Inez. However, the notoriously private pair has yet to share their third child's name. But Swift's fans believed she sneakily revealed it with her song title.

The last time the folklore singer performed at the country ceremony was in 2013 when she sang alongside Tim McGraw. They both performed a rendition of his "Highway Don't Care" with Keith Urban.

Following her 2013 performance, Swift transitioned into pop music. It's unclear, though, why she hadn't returned to the ACM stage for seven years.

However, her comeback isn't the only exciting aspect of the event. Urban is slated to host the awards show on Wednesday.

"As if having a new song out today wasn't enough, I also get to host the ACM Awards in April," Urban said in a statement back in February about the show's original air date. "I'll tell you-this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life... and there's so much more to come. Incredibly grateful-and ready to roll!"

Plus, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and many others are set to hit the stage.

According to a press release, the ACM Awards will do things differently amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time, the awards show will take place in Nashville and be broadcast from three country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Tune into the star-studded event on CBS at 8 p.m. EST on Sept. 16.