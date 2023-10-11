Taylor Swift shows off romantic new look at ‘Eras Tour' concert movie premiere

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift's style will be remembered forever and always.

The singer channeled her 1989 era in a delicate blue Oscar de la Renta dress during the premiere of her Eras Tour movie in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. The "New Romantics" singer accessorized her red carpet look with a dazzling necklace, pale blue eye makeup, her signature red lip along and her 1989-era bob hairstyle (another nod to the release of her re-recorded version of the album out Oct. 27.)

Swift wasn't the only one whose red carpet appearance hit different, as hundreds of fans were at The Grove shopping center for the debut of her concert movie, which opens in theaters Oct. 12—one day earlier than previously announced.

Although Swift has recently been scoring headlines with her NFL outings in support of Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, he didn't walk the red carpet with the 33-year-old and didn't appear to attend the movie premiere, which took place just one day before his team's home game against the Denver Broncos.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images US singer Taylor Swift arrives for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California on October 11, 2023.

The football player has been clear about trying to protect their budding connection in light of their respective fame in sports and entertainment.

"What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," Travis said on his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast last month. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."

He explained, "So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, 'Alright, nah' will have to be where I keep it."

The "Lavender Haze" songstress watched her rumored boyfriend's team's Sunday Night Football win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1. She watched the game with a large group of pals, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman, Antoni Porowski, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes.

And while he wasn't at the premiere, Travis was in the crowd in July when Swift made a stop in Kansas City of her record-breaking concert series.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which has reportedly already sold $100 million in advance ticket sales, will show footage of the spectacle during its North American leg, which wrapped in August before she picks back up in Argentina in November.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far," Swift wrote on Instagram in August, "and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon."

And for fans wanting to get in the true stadium spirit, she added, "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.