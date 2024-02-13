Taylor Swift shares hilarious video of her parents at the club after Chiefs win Super Bowl

Taylor Swift had the time of her life after her boyfriend Travis Kelce's team won the Super Bowl and she didn't leave anyone behind for the after-party — not even her parents.

The pop star spent the night celebrating the win with the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas, at one point singing her own song "Love Story" as it played over the speakers to her beau.

It turns out, Swift's parents were also along for the ride. In a post she shared to TikTok, she revealed Scott and Andrea Swift were with her inside the nightclub.

"Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," she captioned the video post.

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

As Ludacris' hit "What's Your Fantasy" plays in the background, Kelce makes a goofy face for the camera, which then pans to the older Swifts. It ends with the pop star grimacing at the camera uncomfortably.

"It's a friends and family party, they said. Bring your parents, they said," she put in text on the video of her parents in the club.

Swift's parents seemed to have a good time at the after party. (Taylor Swift / Instagram)



The video also seems to be the "Midnights" singer's first public post with Kelce, though she has openly spoken about him in an interview when she was named Time magazine's person of the year.

She's supported Kelce by attending a total of 13 of his games this season and he flew to Argentina to see her perform in concert during the international leg of her ever-popular "Eras Tour."

During that show, Swift famously changed the lyrics of her hit "Karma" to feature the line: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me.”

It's not clear how long Scott and Andrea Swift hung out at the club with their daughter.

In an email to TODAY.com, a rep for the Wynn Las Vegas confirmed Kelce, Swift and other members of the Chiefs arrived to a celebratory party at the XS Nightclub at around 2:15 a.m. PT. In the photos provided, the older Swifts don't appear to still be in attendance.

Other celebrities spotted with the team following the win included Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively and Miles Teller.

