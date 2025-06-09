Taylor Swift files restraining order against man, claims harassment

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift is taking legal measures to ensure her safety.

The “Karma” singer recently filed a temporary restraining order against a Colorado resident, Brian Jason Wagner, who she alleges has visited her Los Angeles home multiple times in the last year, stating she is now fearing for the safety of herself and her family in documents obtained by E! News.

“Mr. Wagner made various statements about living at my property (not true),” Swift wrote in a legal declaration obtained by E! News, “being in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality.”

In her declaration, Swift states that Wagner first visited her Los Angeles residence in 2024, returning to the property several times in July of that year, adding, “On at least one of the occasions in July 2024, Mr. Wagner was carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon.”

Wagner again visited Swift’s Los Angeles residence last month, she alleged, writing in her declaration that he claimed he “was there checking on a friend (again, this is entirely untrue).”

Swift — who is dating Travis Kelce — went on to detail that her security team had run a background check on Wagner, finding that he had been previously incarcerated and had written letters to Swift while in prison detailing “at length about his infatuation with me, a romantic relationship with me (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in my personal life.”

Her team also found that Wagner had allegedly somehow managed to update his driver’s license with her own Los Angeles address, sent her staff “hundreds” of threatening emails, and attempted to divert her own mail to his place of residence.

“I have no relationship with Mr. Wagner and I have never met nor communicated with him,” Swift continued in her declaration, noting that his recent May visits to her home have made the situation more dire, adding “The fact that both of these recent visits and Mr. Wagner’s inappropriate and threatening communications to my staff about me have escalated in recent weeks creates a fear of imminent harm.”

Swift was granted a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles, which will bar Wagner from her home, places of work and vehicles.

E! News has attempted to reach an attorney for Wagner for comment but has not yet heard back.

This is just the latest time legal action has had to be taken against an alleged stalker of Swift. In 2024, a man was arrested outside of The Eras Tour July 17 concert in Germany.

The man, who was not identified by name, had purchased a ticket for the show, authorities said, and was arrested upon his entry, with local police telling the Associated Press at the time they were, “following tips from organizers of the event.” (He was kept detained until Swift left the city.)

In recent months, Swift has been photographed spending time in Florida with Kelce as he prepares for the next NFL season, as well as time in New York. However, the “Fortnight” singer has been open about never staying in the same place for too long.

“I try not to ever really say where I am, since all my addresses are on the internet," she told CBS Mornings in a 2019 interview. “People tend to show up uninvited like dudes who think we have an imaginary marriage.”

She emphasized the longstanding fear in her life, adding, “I’ve had a lot of stalkers show up to the house armed.”