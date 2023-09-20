Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift partners with Google for a vault song reveal — but it seems there's been a ‘Glitch'

Frustrated fans attempted to solve a series of Easter egg puzzles to reveal titles for new "1989 (Taylor's Version)" songs but were met with technical difficulties

By Doha Madani | NBC News

Taylor Swift fans were struggling Tuesday as the pop sensation sent them on a virtual Easter egg hunt to reveal her new "1989 (Taylor's Version)" track titles — only to be faced with technical difficulties.

Swift announced her upcoming "1989" re-recording last month while performing in Los Angeles, and that "Taylor's Version" will include previously unreleased songs. Vault songs have been included in her three prior re-recording releases as an extra perk for fans who stream and purchase the albums.

Swift previously revealed vault tracks for “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” by releasing a video of scrambled letters.

Google announced Tuesday that its search function will populate a series of 89 puzzles that fans can solve to eventually reveal the names of those new songs.

The puzzle began with the vault revealing a scrambled version of Swift's upcoming album name and would reveal more puzzles as participants entered answers into the search bar.

But many fans (including this NBC News reporter) think there's been a glitch as they search the answers with no subsequent progress.

