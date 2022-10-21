What goes together better than cardigan weather and Taylor Swift? 'Tis the damn season, as the singer once said...
In honor of Swift's new album, "Midnights," which dropped at midnight Friday morning, NBC10 Boston meteorologist Tevin Wooten pulled out all the Swiftie stops with his afternoon forecast Thursday. He fit in every song title — in order — from the new album.
"Just look at this joyous sky. On days like today, I'm seen as the hero, but earlier in the week, I was sort of the anti-hero, when we had rain, we had thunderstorms," Wooten said, name-checking "Anti-Hero" after already working through "Lavender Haze" and "Maroon."
At the end of it all, anchor Colton Bradford was left to make a dad joke-worthy pun: "Thank you so much for a very Swift forecast for us today."
Watch the full thing atop this story, and Wooten's captioned highlights below: