Why Taylor Swift was rocking Janelle Monae's jacket at the Grammys

Taylor Swift put on Janelle Monáe’s blazer at the 2025 Grammys — and said it was her favorite.

During Monáe's performance of Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” at the 67th Grammy Awards—which served as a tribute to late music producer Quincy Jones — the “Make Me Feel” singer threw her sequin-lined blazer into the crowd.

As for who picked it up? It was none other than the pop superstar herself that grabbed it and wore it for the rest of the night. And under the blazer, Swift was wearing one of her most fabulous looks yet — a sequined red custom Vivienne Westwood one-shoulder minidress, red heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. (See all the stars who stepped out on the Grammys red carpet here.)

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Though her boyfriend Travis Kelce didn’t join her at the Feb. 2 ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, fans did notice a bejeweled detail on the 35-year-old’s red carpet outfit. Swift sported a chain on her upper thigh featuring a single letter: “T.” And it seems that the charm was a subtle nod to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who is currently preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl Feb. 9.

But attending the event solo clearly didn’t stop the “Karma” singer from having the time of her life.

Along with dancing at every opportunity, she was seen shaking it off in the crowd during Sabrina Carpenter’s first-ever Grammy’s performance. Swift — who was nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album — put her hands in a prayer pose while swaying back and forth to the 25-year-old’s “Please Please Please” performance before turning to her collaborator Jack Antonoff, who produced the hit song, to shake his shoulders in excitement.

And if that isn’t proof enough that Swift is always the life of the party, she even recreated the iconic “holding space” TikTok trend with Cynthia Erivo after offering to share her seat with the Wicked star.

In a video shared on X, Swift was seen waving Erivo over after noticing that the actress was having trouble finding her table. With one swift scoot, the two were happily sharing the “Bejeweled” singer’s seat. And it wasn’t long before Swift delicately grabbed Erivo's finger during Noah's opening monologue — just like Erivo did with her costar Ariana Grande during their press tour just last year.