Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift confirmed as presenter at 2025 Grammys

Taylor Swift will pull double duty at the 2025 Grammys: The singer, who is nominated for six awards, will present during the Feb. 2 ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. 

By Tionah Lee | E! Online

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift is trading the suites for a seat at the Grammys.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Recording Academy confirmed the “Wildest Dreams” singer will, in fact, attend the 2025 Grammys. And what’s more? She’s taking the stage as a presenter at the Feb. 2 event being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

“Are you ready for it,” a tweet from the official Recording Academy X account teased Jan. 30. “@taylorswift is joining us this Sunday as a presenter as the 67th GRAMMYs.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

And Swift is leaving a blank space for another important reason at the ceremony: In addition to presenting, the 35-year-old is nominated for six awards for "The Tortured Poets Department," including in the categories for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, Pop Album of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group performance for "us." with Gracie Abrams.

READ Taylor Swift's Field Conversation With Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce Revealed After Chiefs Win

Swift — who has won a total of 14 Grammys — made history as the most nominated female artist in the Album of the Year category with a grand total of seven.

Entertainment News

Sean "Diddy" Combs 48 mins ago

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs dangled victim over a balcony, prosecutors say as they add details to case

California Wildfires 12 hours ago

Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Landslide' performance to firefighters who saved her home

TTPD joins the ranks alongside previous albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "Folklore," "Evermore" and "Midnights." So far, Swift has taken home the AOTY trophy four times — and if she wins it again, she will make history as the first person to take home the coveted award for a fifth.

Shortly after the nominations were announced in November, Swift celebrated while out on her Eras Tour.

“The most recent thing that you did,” Swift noted to the crowd during her Nov. 14 show in Toronto. “Because everything that happens is a reflection of the passion you show — is you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys. It’s so wonderful. So thank you.”

Fast-forward to present day, the next two weeks are shaping up to be big for Swift. Following her evening at the Grammys, the singer is set to hit the road to New Orleans where she will support boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftCelebrity NewsGrammy Awards
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us