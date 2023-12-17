Taylor Swift brings her dad to help cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift made her latest Kansas City Chiefs Game a family affair.

The "Blank Space" singer brought along her dad Scott Swift to help cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at his team's away game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts Dec. 17. The father-daughter duo sat in a VIP suite with Taylor's friends Alana Haim from the band HAIM, Ashley Avignone and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Grammy winner wore a grey Chiefs sweatshirt and a white and red wool beanie to the game, which the Chiefs won 27-17. Three more regular season games remain.

This marked the seventh time Swift has cheered on Kelce at work since she and the Kansas City NFL team's star tight end began dating this past summer. It is also the first time she has brought along one of her parents to a game, which took place four days after Swift celebrated her 34th birthday with her star-studded squad in New York City. Kelce did not attend, as he reportedly had to stay in Kansas City and practice for the recent game against the Patriots.

Just before Chiefs beat the New England team, Brittany Mahomes paid homage to Swift by sharing on her Instagram Stories a photo from inside the VIP suite of herself, holding what appeared to be a cookie that read, "Dads, Brads and Chads."

It parodies a recent remark the "Style" singer had made to TIME magazine in a cover interview celebrating her title of 2023 Person of the Year. Speaking about the media attention given to her appearances at Kelce's Chiefs games, she said, "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Swift's dad had met Kelce well before the football game. The two attended one of the singer's Eras Tour concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina together in November. During the show, she gave her boyfriend a shoutout by changing a lyric in her song "Karma," after which he awkwardly missed Scott Swift's cue for a high five, as seen in a fan video.

Kelce later addressed the moment, which went viral, on his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights," saying, "Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."

Also in November, Taylor Swift had originally planned to bring both her dad and mom Andrea Swift to watch Travis Kelce play in the Chiefs' game against Jason Kelce's team, the Philadelphia Eagles, but she ultimately was unable to attend the event because she performed a concert in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil that had been postponed due to excessively hot weather.