Taylor Swift Album Party Becomes Superspreader Event After Nearly 100 Test Positive for Covid

A Taylor Swift album party in Sydney, Australia, appears to have been a superspreader event, with authorities issuing an urgent warning after the party was connected to nearly 100 Covid cases.

In a public health alert issued on Thursday, the New South Wales Ministry of Health said it had been notified of a "venue of concern" in Sydney connected to at least 97 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The health ministry said that anyone who attended the "On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party" at the Metro Theatre from 9 p.m. local time on Friday Dec. 10 is considered a "close contact" of a positive Covid case and "must immediately get tested and isolate for 7 days."

The health ministry said it was likely that at least some of the cases identified were the omicron variant.

