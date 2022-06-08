Taylor Hawkins' Wife Shares Message After Foo Fighters Drummer's Death

The wife of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is speaking out for the first time since his death.

In a statement posted on Instagram June 8, Alison Hawkins expressed gratitude for all the love and support her family has received in the past two months.

"My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor," she wrote. "Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Alison, who had three children with Hawkins including Oliver, 16, Annabel, 13, and Everleigh, 8, the rock star was dedicated to delivering the best show possible every time he stepped out on stage. He was also honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters for nearly 25 years.

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

"We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family," she wrote. "Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created."

While the Hawkins family continues to grieve in private, they also hope to celebrate his life with fans around the world.

"It is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us," she wrote. "Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you &we love you too."

Soon after Allison's statement, the Foo Fighters announced two tribute concerts for Taylor including a show at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Sept. 27.

Described by event organizers as a global event celebrating the memory and music of a rock legend, the shows will be dedicated to "our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother."

On March 25, the Foo Fighters first confirmed that Hawkins had passed away at the age of 50. While his cause of death has yet to be revealed, Colombian authorities previously opened an investigation into his death. He was staying in a hotel in Chapinero, a locality of the Colombian capital of Bogota, before he passed away.