Taylor Hawkins' Son Honors Late Dad by Performing Foo Fighters' ‘My Hero' at Fourth of July Party

Oliver Shane Hawkins, the eldest son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, is carrying on his father's rock legacy. The 16-year-old joined local band The Alive to perform the legendary group's 1997 hit "My Hero" at a Laguna Beach block party on the Fourth of July.

Shane can be seen slamming on the drums on the roof of a garage as concertgoers watch from below in a TikTok from the holiday celebration. The teen's powerful performance comes less than four months after his dad passed away while on tour in Bogota, Colombia at age 50.

"When Taylor Hawkins son gets on the drums and dedicates the song 'My Hero' to his dad," the video's caption reads. "The hawk would've been proud." You can watch a segment of his performance here.

In their own Instagram post, The Alive shared a video of the mosh pit that developed on the street below their makeshift stage and thanked "@shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in" with them during the performance.

The band, who are close pals with Shane, have opened for Taylor's cover band Chevy Metal and the Foo Fighters at a performance at Lollapalooza Chile just a week before the drummer's passing, per Variety.

Shane has played with his dad and his bandmates -- including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl -- throughout his life. In 2018, he joined Chevy Metal onstage to perform a cover of The Rolling Stones' 1978 single "Miss You" at a benefit concert for the Los Angeles Food Bank.

His latest performance comes one month after the Foo Fighters announced two tribute concerts in honor of Taylor, which will be held in London on Sept. 3 and Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

A collection of iconic rockers, including Liam Gallagher, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Pink, Nikki Sixx and Chad Smith and more are slated to perform. Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will also make a special appearance at the London show.

The band first announced the concert lineups on Instagram. "For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother," they wrote. "Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts."

Taylor died on March 25 during the Foo Fighters' South American tour. A cause of death was not revealed, but drugs were found in the musician's system and his heart weighed double the normal weight. He is survived by his wife Alison as well as their three kids: Shane, Annabelle, 13, and Everleigh, 8.

"Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created," Alison wrote in a June 8 Instagram statement. "In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us."