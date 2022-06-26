Taraji P. Henson Praises Lizzo For $1 Million Planned Parenthood Pledge at 2022 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson feels it's about damn time for Lizzo to get the applause she deserves.

During her 2022 BET Awards opening monologue, the host praised Lizzo not only for her sparkling performance of her 2022 hit "About Damn Time" at the start of the show, but for teaming up with Live Nation to pledge $1 million to Planned Parenthood and abortion rights organizations after the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

"Thank you to the amazing Lizzo, right? That's how you start a show," Taraji began. "All this body positivity up in here. And also thank you, Lizzo, for pledging $1 million to Planned Parenthood. That's right and you're damn right, it's about damn time."

Taraji continued her onstage message by adding that "it's about damn time we step into our power" as well.

"It's about damn time that we talk about [how] guns have more power than women in America," she said. "It's a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life, if she chooses to. It's about damn time I got that off my chest."

On June 24, Lizzo took to Instagram to announce her pledge to donate after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, the landmark ruling that established a person's constitutional right to have an abortion in the United States.

"I'm pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match--to make it 1 MILLION dollars," she wrote. "The most important thing is action & loud voices."

Lizzo shared that she will be donating to Planned Parenthood, the National Network of Abortion Funds and other organizations with similar missions as they "will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban."

"Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources," she added, "This is a great loss but not a new one."

Lizzo ended her post by encouraging her fans "to donate, sign the Bans Off My Body petition and sign up to volunteer."

And Lizzo is not the only star who has voiced their opinion on the matter. On June 25, Pink took to Twitter to share a strong message to any of her fans that support the Supreme Court's recent ruling.

"Let's be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F--KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN," she wrote. "AND ALSO F--K RIGHT OFF. We good?"

Meanwhile, Viola Davis also took to social media to share her thoughts.

"And so it goes....Gutted," she wrote in a June 24 Instagram post. "Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people......"