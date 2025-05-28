Originally appeared on E! Online.

A milestone this major calls for icons only.

"Survivor" has announced the impressive list of past players who will return for the reality competition series' groundbreaking 50th season and another chance at the $1 million prize.

The "Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans" cast includes memorable faces like Jenna Lewis, Colby Donaldson, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Cirie Fields, Ozzy Lusth, Benjamin "Coach" Wade, Aubry Bracco, Chrissy Hofbeck, Christian Hubicki and Angelina Keeley, CBS revealed on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday.

Also heading back to Fiji to try to outwit, outplay and outlast their fellow competitors will be past fan favorites, including "White Lotus" creator Mike White, Rick Devens, Jonathan Young, Dee Valladares, Emily Flippen, Quintavius “Q” Burdette and Tiffany Nicole Ervin.

Additionally, Charlie Davis, Genevieve Mushaluk, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser and Joe Hunter will also be joining the cast for the 50th season.

As CBS previously announced, season 50 — which premieres in February 2026, following season 49 later this year — will feature game-changing twists and turns decided on by the fans themselves.

Throughout its most recent season 48 — which saw Kyle Fraser take home the title of sole Survivor during the May 21 finale — viewers had the opportunity to decide key aspects of the game by voting in categories like “Idols or No Idols,” “Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It” and “Live Finale and Reunion Show in L.A. — or Keep the Winner Reveal and Aftershow in the Jungles of Fiji.”

As for how Jeff Probst and team made the difficult decisions concerning which iconic players to bring back, the longtime host shared insight into their unique methods last year.

“I printed out their faces on 4×6 magnetic sheets with their names, the season they first played and how old they will be if they play in 50,” the 63-year-old told Variety last August. “I’m going to put them on the whiteboard and take in the very first steps toward what I think will go down as the most enjoyable problem we’ve ever had to solve: How are you going to get this down to a handful of people to play 'Survivor 50' that will satisfy the fans and will honor 50 seasons?”

At the time, Probst revealed the team started out with 200 names of standout players from decades past before narrowing it down to 18.

“50’s gotta be a celebration," he noted. "Let’s do a great season of Survivor, but put an emphasis on the word ‘fun.'"