Supermodel Gisele Bündchen Shares Video Rescuing Sea Turtle to Instagram

Gisele Bündchen is of-fish-ially an ocean hero.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the 41-year-old model posted a video on Instagram of her rescuing a sea turtle that had been caught in a fishing net and left stranded on the beach.

In the clip, Gisele can be heard speaking Portuguese as she works to free the poor creature, which had been flipped on its back, while her dog, Onyx, watches on behind her. After freeing the turtle from the netting, she lets it get its bearings and move its flippers before carrying it back to the ocean.

However, the model shared that other sea creatures often aren't so fortunate. "There are so many other animals that unfortunately end up dying on nets like this," she wrote in video's caption. "Today I was reminded that we must become more aware of our ways as a species and help protect all animals, it's our choice."

The model shed more light on the situation in both English and Portuguese in her caption, explaining that she was walking on the beach when her dog began barking at "a pile of ocean trash" that had washed ashore during high tide.

"When I came closer I saw this beautiful turtle turned upside down with a look of hopelessness and exhaustion in her eyes, her body knotted and entangled in a fishing net," she stated. "I immediately started to free her from the net that was strangling her, but even after we got her untied, she was too tired to make her way back to the ocean."

That's when Gisele took matters into her own hands. "I didn't think twice, I just picked her up and carry her to the water," she added. "I felt relieved and so happy to see her swim away freely, grateful that I was there and able to help."

Gisele, who chose a sea turtle as her "kindred species" as part of the U.N.'s 'Wild For Life' campaign in 2016, urged her followers to take care of the animals in their area, writing, "I pray that we can all rise and remember that the opportunity to change begins with a single act."